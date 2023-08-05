The man shot and killed in Tunapuna is believed to be Valmiki Narine of Pasea Extension Tunapuna. The shooting occurred at 10:50 am in front of Darryl's Foods opposite the Tunapuna Market. Police arrived a short time after and are still on the scene. Investigations are ongoing into this incident.

