UNC AND NTA TEAM UP

The United National Congress and the Gary-Griffith-led National Transformation Alliance have teamed up to contest the 12 electoral districts in the Port-of-Spain City Corporation for the August 14th Local Government election. However the PNM, which has held the City Corporation for decades, says it’s not bothered by this development. More in the TV6 News @7.

