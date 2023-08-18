Two more people were murdered overnight in separate incidents bringing the country's murder count to 366 for the year.
Investigators say in the first incident 61-year-old Azaad Ali of Rapsey Trace Cumuto was shot in the head outside his home moments after he was dropped off by a relative on Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 8:30p.m.
The relative told authorities that he drove up in Ali's yard with his vehicle.
Ali eventually exited the vehicle and made his way to his home behind another building before the relative said he heard loud explosions.
The relative called out to Ali and when he did not hear any reply he contacted the police.
When police arrived, they spotted Ali laying on the ground on the eastern side of a concrete structure under construction near a small board house.
He had been shot once in the head. A single 9mm spent shell was recovered.
And around 2am on Friday morning police found the unidentified body of a man in the Couva exchange area on the side of the road near some galvanise sheetings. Police say the man appeared to have been shot and his body dumped.
