Police said gang warfare has gripped the Carenage area with the third double killing in as many days on Tuesday night in the Scorpion Alley area of Carenage.
A senior police source who was on the scene of the latest killings said, "This gang warfare has escalated over the last few weeks. It stemmed from a man's relative being shot dead. The man responsible for the initial reprisals are not from the area," the source revealed during a brief interview with TV6 News earlier tonight.
The deceased men have been identified as Joshua George, 23, of La Puerta Diego Martin, and Letren, 32, of Scorpion Alley, Upper Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage.
Investigators say that several armed men were seen in the Scorpion Alley area shortly after 9p.m and then residents reported hearing loud explosions.
A video released on social media shows a resident photographing the area while loud gunshots from what appeared to be high-powered firearms filled the air for several minutes.
The two men police say were later found with several gunshot wounds in a house.
Leon Sylvester and Elijah Brewster were also killed in this area twenty-four hours prior, as were Neyland Glasgow and Dayna Joyles on July 30th.
The country's murder count now stands at 363 for the year.