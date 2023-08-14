Two men were killed in separate instances in the Morvant and San Fernando areas on Sunday night.
In the first incident, Morvant police responded to a complaint of loud explosions just after 8 p.m. at Romain Lands in Morvant.
Police later discovered the body of 22-year-old Akanni Charles lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators later learned that occupants of a motor vehicle pursued Charles, who fled a short distance before being shot.
Police believe the killing was gang related.
An hour later, police responded to an altercation involving 63-year-old Deopersad Ramsaran and another man in the La Romain area.
When police arrived, Ramsaran, who had collapsed but was still alive, told them that a man in the area had attacked and beaten him.
Investigators went to the suspect's Pond Street residence a short distance away and learned that Ramsaran had died while speaking with the suspect..