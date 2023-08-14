Crime Default Image | placeholders

Two men were killed in separate instances in the Morvant and San Fernando areas on Sunday  night.

In the first incident, Morvant police responded to a complaint of loud explosions just after 8 p.m. at Romain Lands in Morvant.

Police later discovered the body of  22-year-old Akanni Charles  lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators later learned that occupants of a motor vehicle pursued Charles, who fled a short distance before being shot.

Police believe the killing was gang related.

An hour later, police responded to an altercation involving 63-year-old Deopersad Ramsaran and another man in the La Romain area.

When police arrived, Ramsaran, who had collapsed but was still alive, told them that a man in the area had attacked and beaten him.

Investigators went to the suspect's Pond Street residence a short distance away and learned that Ramsaran had died while speaking with the suspect..

The police briefly left the suspect to check on Ramsaran and seek assistance. 
The suspect had disappeared by the time they returned.
The murder count for the year now stands at 359.

