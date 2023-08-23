Three people were shot when gunman opened fire on them along Mc Inroy Street in Curepe on Tuesday night.
Jewel Nicholls, 23, Kevon McIntyre, 31, and Jevon Garcia, 25, are the three victims that were shot. They are all from Arouca.
According to investigators, Mc Intyre was parked alongside the road at 9 p.m. when a Nissan X-Trail stopped in front of the vehicle and three gunmen dressed in black clothing exited.
The gunmen then opened fire on the victims.
Mc Intyre later drove away and headed to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex. Nicholls was shot in the left leg, McIntyre was hit in the stomach and is in critical condition, and Garcia was shot in the leg, according to police.
Police are yet to ascertain a motive for the shooting.