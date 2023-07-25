Hassim Ballantyne, 24, has been identified as the man who was pursued by his assailants and shot dead last night in Aranguez.
Aside from Ballantyne's murder, two additional killings occurred in the Arouca and Williamsville areas yesterday morning and last night, bringing the country's murder count to 328.
Jairaj Ramlakhan, 62, of Garth Road, Williamsville, has been confirmed as the Princes Town murder victim.
According to investigators, a relative received a call soon before 7 a.m. on Monday that his uncle (Ramlakhan) was lying on the roadway near Brother's Private Cemetery, Corial Road, with chop wounds.
Later, the relative went to the spot and called the ambulance and police. Ramlakhan was taken to San Fernando General Hospital and died just after 2 p.m. on Monday.
The victim in the other incident in Arouca last night has been named as 19-year-old Dillon Mohammed of Hindustan Trace, Five Rivers Arouca.
Investigators say, Mohammed was liming near a burger cart on Hindustan Trace when a white Nissan Tiida backed into the trace and gunmen opened fire. Mohammed was struck numerous times as he ran before collapsing in the kitchen of a nearby house.
Another man, Dylan Baptiste, was wounded in the right leg and hand while conducting business at the burger cart, according to police.
Investigators say that Baptiste fled as the gunmen opened fire and was later discovered in a drain. The motive for this killing is yet to be determined.