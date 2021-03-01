As 13 Immigration officers attached to the Piarco International Airport test positive for COVID-19, Representing Union President Watson Duke tells line Minister Stuart Young to "wise up". Duke says it's not sufficient for the Minister to say there is no shortage of PPE and he warns that if their demands are not met, they're not afraid to down tools.
