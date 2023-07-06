THREADS VS TWITTER

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launches a new app called ‘Threads’ to rival Twitter. ‘Threads’ enables text messages rather than visual content. People can log in with their Instagram account, share text updates and join public discussions. Details in the TV6 News @7.
