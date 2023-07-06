THREADS VS TWITTER

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Instagram and Facebook's parent company Meta is adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms beginning Tuesday, June 27. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens' mental health. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

 Thibault Camus

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram,  launches a new app called ‘Threads’ to rival Twitter. ‘Threads’ enables text messages rather than visual content. People can log in with their Instagram account, share text updates and join public discussions.  Details in the TV6 News @7.

