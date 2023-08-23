THERE SHOULD BE NO 'TIT-FOR-TAT' BETWEEN TT AND GUYANA SAYS ENILL

Trinidad and Tobago's High Commissioner to Guyana Conrad Enill believes there should be no tit-for-tat if both countries want to advance financially and economically.
Enill was responding to the recent statements by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley that provoked criticism from the Guyana's Vice president Bharath Jagdeo regarding that country's currency.
"I think what the diaspora should be concerned about is whether or not they can contribute meaningfully by participating in making our societies better able to withstand the challenges of climate change, food security, competition etc. Those are the issues, rather than what I say and you say, those don't add value to our agenda" Enill said.
