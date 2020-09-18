$200,000 bail for a Diego Martin man, charged by police, with setting fire to the basement of the Health Ministry's Head Office last month.
The Express is reporting that 27-year-old Jean-Paul Cooper, of Diamond Vale, appeared virtually before the magistrate, around 1 p.m., today.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge of arson.
Cooper's attorney -- Ian Brooks made an application to have his client sent to the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital, for mental evaluation.
However, after asking Cooper certain questions, Magistrate Indar Jagroo denied the application.
He said, he believed Cooper was of sound mind.
Cooper allegedly committed the offence, during the early morning hours of August 8th.
When police and fire officers arrived at the scene, they saw a message on a walls, which said "COVID-19 is all about the New World Order. Stop it now.
Hashtag, "The Resistance."
Cooper, who is currently unemployed, was arrested at his home, on Monday.
He was charged on Thursday.
After bail was granted, Cooper's father was allowed to stand surety.
Cooper is next scheduled to appear in court on October 13th.