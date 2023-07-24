The funeral service of NiQuan explosion victim, 35 year old Allanlane Ramkissoon, was held at his Rees road junction, Barrackpore home today.
Ramkissoon's body was returned to Trinidad over the weekend, more than a month after he succumbed to burn injuries he sustained in the explosion at the NiQuan plant, in Pointe a Pierre back in June.
The Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES) pipefitter employee was airlifted to Columbia for treatment following the explosion; he died days later on June 18th.
