Police expect to charge one man with two counts of setting fire to a residence in connection with the firebombing incident in Morvant Second Caledonia Extension last Wednesday.
The man was one of 10 men caught on CCTV tossing molotov cocktails at the Morvant house.
According to a Trinidad and Tobago Police Service(TTPS) release, the suspect was apprehended by officers from the North Eastern Division following an intense investigation.
One of the victims in the house told police that she observed a number of men, some of whom appeared to be armed, jump onto her property and attempt to gain entry, following which she heard loud explosions and saw the house on fire.
According to police, the suspect was arrested last Thursday and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued instructions to charge him earlier today.