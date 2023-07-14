St James killing captured on CCTV

A St James man was shot multiple times by his killers while walking along Bombay Street in St James this morning.
The dead man has been identified as Kyle Soo Ping Chow of Belle Vue, St James.
According to investigators, the victim was walking down Bombay Street when a black vehicle drove alongside him and stopped on the road.
A gunman emerges from the car and fires on the victim who attempts to flee, according to CCTV footage shared on social media. Later, Soo Ping Chow collapses in a nearby drain, and the lone gunman shoots him multiple times before jumping back into his car and departing.
Police are yet to ascertain a motive for the killing.
And another man named Jahmal Ramsey was discovered dead with head wounds at his Palo Seco residence last night, the country's murder total rose to 312 following the latest killing in St James this morning.