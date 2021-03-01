Well there was lots of track and field this weekend, the N-3-A's held another trial event for local athletes training during COVID-19 on Sunday. And on Saturday in the United States, the Southeastern Conference Championships was wrapping up. T&T's Dwight St. Hillaire just missed out on a bronze medal in the 400 meters. The University of Kentucky athlete had to settle for fourth in a time of 45.67 seconds.

