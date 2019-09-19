This week on the Rockbodies Transformation Series, we get to know more about participant Denecia John and her journey towards full fitness. Instructor Rocky Kewley also pays a surprise visit to her home.
Rockbodies transformation Series: Denecia
- Serjio Dufour
- Updated
Serjio Dufour
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A strong tropical wave will move across the Windward Islands this weekend. While some develo…
The Finance Minister says the Police Service got enough funding from the Finance Ministry.
Responding to a Forbes Article saying, Caribbean Countries were the Biggest plastic Polluter…
In a time when job security is a scarce commodity, Angostura Holdings Limited has made thirty four internal staff positions permanent...
Will the TT Pro League kick off in a couple of weeks time?
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 20th September 2019
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 18th September 2019
- Significant rainfall coming due to strong tropical wave
- Stuart Young visits Venezuela
- Fraud Squad: Trini Women Falling For Marriage Scam
- Imbert says TTPS got funding. Not enough says Gary
- Shemilah James on Chess Title
- Police Owe Suppliers Hundreds of Millions Of Dollars
- UNC To Challenge HDC Housing Prices In Moruga
- SWMCOL: What rubbish!!