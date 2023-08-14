SMOOTH VOTING IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTION

Reports from voters, politicians and the EBC indicate that so far, all is well with polling on Local Government Election Day and there are no untoward incidents. The polling stations opened at 6 am and will close at 6pm.
Our reporters on the field tell of a slow but steady stream of voters at the polling stations who, on exit, say the process has been seamless and they experienced no problems. In most cases, voters say the entire process took between three and five minutes.
