The Procurement Bill was passed in the Senate during a marathon sitting that started at 1:30 pm on Thursday and ended at 2:30 this morning. The Bill was passed with amendments to Clauses 3 and 5.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert accepted amendments from Independent Senators Dr. Paul Richard and Amrita Deonarine.
The regulations will come through the Ministry of Finance and have to be agreed to by the Office of the Procurement Regulator.
Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had expressed hope on Thursday that the Independent senators would have stopped the Bill in its tracks.
