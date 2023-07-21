The Procurement Bill was passed in the Senate during a marathon sitting that started at 1:30 pm on Thursday and ended at 2:30 this morning. The Bill was passed with amendments to Clauses 3 and 5.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert accepted amendments from Independent Senators Dr. Paul Richard and Amrita Deonarine.

The regulations will come through the Ministry of Finance  and have to be agreed to by the Office of the Procurement Regulator.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had expressed hope on Thursday that the Independent senators would have stopped the Bill  in its tracks.

Details in the TV6 News@7

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CEDROS OIL SPILL

CEDROS OIL SPILL

Scores of fishermen across Cedros are today reeling from tens of thousands of dollars in los…

TOBAGO’S VIEWS

TOBAGO’S VIEWS

Mixed views from Tobagonians on the battle between Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Prim…

THA EMPLOYEE SEARCHED

THA EMPLOYEE SEARCHED

Technical Advisor in the Division of Education Ann Natasha Second says she intends to take l…