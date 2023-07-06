SECURITY GUARD KILLED

A security guard was shot in Carapo, Arima last night while seated in a taxi. He succumbed to his injuries at hospital. The taxi driver was injured in the attack and is receiving medical care. Details in the TV6 News @ 7.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SECURITY GUARD KILLED

SECURITY GUARD KILLED

A security guard was shot in Carapo, Arima last night while seated in a taxi. He succumbed t…

THREADS VS TWITTER

THREADS VS TWITTER

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram,  launches a new app called ‘Threads’ to …

WOMAN IN SOCA

WOMAN IN SOCA

Being a woman in soca is no easy task. This from mother of two, Tobagonian Adana Roberts, wh…

TAEKWONDO FAMILY

TAEKWONDO FAMILY

Well the sport of Taekwondo promises to leave a few scars about the body.