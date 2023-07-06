SECURITY GUARD KILLED

A security guard was shot in Carapo, Arima last night while seated in a taxi. He succumbed to his injuries at hospital. The taxi driver was injured in the attack and is receiving medical care. Details in the TV6 News @ 7.
