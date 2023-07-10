GARVIN HEERAH

Security Expert Garvin Heerah

With the country's murder toll now over the 300th mark, crime expert Garvin Heerah believes a tactical approach is needed to tackle the crime situation. He says leadership at this time is crucial if we are to reap the desired results and, is calling on the Commissioner of Police to speak up. Mr. Heerah was speaking during an interview during on today's Morning Edition.

