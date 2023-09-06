A 36-year-old scrap iron dealer was shot dead by gunmen who ambushed him near his Claxton Bay home this morning.
Trevaughan Mitchell, 36, had just left his home on La Sophie Trace shortly after 6:30 p.m. in his Mazda pick-up when three armed men opened fire on his car, according to investigators.
Mitchell is the country's 397th murder victim.
Mitchell's body was found slumped in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and he was shot several times according to investigators.
Police recovered over 25 spent shells from the crime scene and homicide officers of Region Three are continuing investigations.
Police are yet to ascertain a motive for the killing.