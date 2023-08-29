The long awaited San Fernando Parkade will finally open to members of the public tomorrow, Wednesday 30th August, 2023.
Located to the back of the San Fernando General Hospital, King's Wharf, this nine-storey carpark has 1000 parking spots, and cost taxpayers $132.7M.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh speaking at the official opening ceremony this afternoon said while it will be open to all members of the public like those utilizing the Water Taxi Service, it will especially ease the chronic parking problem experienced daily by hospital staff, patients and visitors of the San Fernando General Hospital.
He says the previously free carpark to the back of the hospital will no longer be available to the public, instead, they will be directed to the parkade which will carry a cost of $8 per hour or a $60 daily rate.