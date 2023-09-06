A Barrackpore family that was robbed by armed bandits on Tuesday evening fought back by pursuing the bandits and running them off the road.
Dramatic footage of the bandits Nissan Wingroad Wagon is captured by CCTV footage travelling along Papourie Road in Monkey Town Barrackpore moments before the victims who were robbed rams the vehicle off the road.
The getaway car crashes into the wall and the four bandits are later seen fleeing the scene.
One of the bandits, who was clearly hurt in the incident, falls at least twice after exiting the car before fleeing.
The victims in the second vehicle flee, knowing that one of the bandits is armed with a gun.
