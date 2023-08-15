A recount of votes in thirteen(13) of the one hundred and forty-one(141) electoral districts in Trinidad, following the 7-7 tie between the PNM and the UNC in Monday's Local Government Election is scheduled to get underway at 3 o'clock this afternoon.
The Election and Boundaries Commission, the EBC says it has received two requests for a recount from the PNM in Marabella West and Marabella South.
The UNC has requested recounts in Arima Northeast, Arima West/O'Meara, Auzonville/Tunapuna, Bagatelle/Blue Basin, Blanchisseuse/Santa Rosa, Cocoyea/Tarouba, Five Rivers, Lengua/Indian Walk, Mayaro North, Sangre Grande Northeast and San Juan East.
