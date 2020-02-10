PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (February 10th, 2020) – International communications company Liberty Latin America (LLA) and its group of companies will celebrate Safer Internet Day (SID) on February 11th by focusing on the importance of digital responsibility and the measures people can take to use the internet safely.
Observed globally, this year’s theme is ‘Together for a better Internet’. As part of its own observance, the LLA group of companies will engage in a series of awareness-building activities on safer ways to use this vital resource – the Internet. In Trinidad, staff of Flow will join more than 800 students on a School Education Road Show.
Adding to the discussion on why this global initiative is so important, President and CEO of LLA, Balan Nair says ‘safe use of the Internet is critical for all and it is our responsibility as a provider of connectivity to educate our users. Through our many initiatives, we want to create greater awareness and understanding about the importance of digital responsibility for students, parents, senior citizens and employees who use our products and services daily. Our work has purpose, and what we do makes a difference”.
He added, “we know that connectivity has the power to transform lives. Each day, we help to connect people with their loved ones, provide quality entertainment options, and enable access to the digital world that enable moments that matter”. The objective of the LLA SID activities is to raise awareness and educate users about potential online risks and how to avoid them.
The UK Safer Internet Centre states that ‘Safer Internet Day aims to inspire a national conversation about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively. It calls upon young people, parents, carers, teachers, social workers, law enforcement, companies, policymakers, and wider, to join in helping to create a better internet.’
By celebrating the positive power of the Internet, the Safer Internet Day slogan of “Together for a better Internet” encourages everyone to join the movement, participate, and make the most of the Internet’s potential to bring people together.
Safer Internet Day (SID) is organized by the joint Insafe/INHOPE network, with the support of the European Commission, each February to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology, especially among children and young people. Celebrated on the Tuesday of the second week of February, each year on Safer Internet Day millions of people unite to inspire positive changes online, to raise awareness of online safety issues, and participate in events and activities right across the globe.
-ENDS-
About C&W Communications
C&W, part of the Liberty Latin America group of companies, is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in more than 20 markets. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers. C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.
Learn more at www.cwc.com
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data centre, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fibre optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.
Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B). For more information, please visit www.lla.com