Grenada has recorded its first case of COVID-19. This was confirmed by the minister of health during an emergency meeting called at midday on Sunday.
According to minister Nickolas Steele, it is an imported case of the virus and the woman is being isolated.
The woman, a Grenadian national arrived on the island from the UK on a Virgin Atlantic flight on Monday, March 16 and began showing mild symptoms a day later.
Minister Steel said the ministry is engaged in contact tracing to identify people who may have come in contact with the infected woman and maybe showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Pointing out that Grenada is one of the last countries to confirm a case of COVID-19, the minister said ‘We are encouraged but not complacent’. He strongly urged the public to continue social distancing.