Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has warned of the attempt to divide the 15-member CARICOM grouping as some regional leaders get ready to meet with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jamaica on Tuesday.
Jamaica's Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith has said that Pompeo's two day visit on January 21 and 22 is a commitment to strengthen relations with the Caribbean.
But while he is due to meet with several Caribbean leaders the regional grouping has not been formally invited to participate in discussions with the Secretary of State.
Mottley, who is chairman of CARICOM, said if some are invited and not all , then it is an attempt to divide this region.