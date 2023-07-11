Finance Minister Colm Imbert says "properly thought out" amendments are urgently needed for the recently proclaimed Procurement legislation.
Opposition MP Saddam Hosein has accused the Government of circumventing proper procurement processes in order to obtain goods and services for the 45th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting which was held in Port of Spain.
Mr. Imbert said the Government's only option was to make certain decisions in the interest of time, due to the long-winded nature of the procurement process.
