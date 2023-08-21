A prisons officer is in stable condition after being shot in the face in Morvant early Monday morning.
Aveston De Roche, 41, of Laventille Road Extension in Morvant, has been confirmed as the injured victim.
Investigators told TV6 News that De Roche was driving his car in the neighborhood with a female and a 9-year-old boy when huge explosions were heard about 5:30 a.m.
Moments later De Roche told the female occupant that he had been shot and they drove immediately to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
De Roche was shot in the right side of his face.
Police are still trying to ascertain a motive for the killing.