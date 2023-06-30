POLICEMAN’S SON MURDERED

27-year old Kwesi Brown, the son of an ASP, was shot and killed while liming in a track with family members in Pt. Cumana last night.

Details in the TV6 News @ 7.

NEW ECCE POLICY BUT THA LEFT OUT

The Education Ministry was pleased to point out that a new policy to regulate private early childhood care and education centres has been approved by Cabinet, but as was eventually revealed during Wednesday's sitting of Parliament's Joint Select Committee, the THA has been left out of discussions and authority.

MAKE THE AUDIT REPORT PUBLIC

Disappointing, disingenuous, mismatched with failed ideas. Some of the descriptions used by the Minority leader in the Tobago House of Assembly for Monday's $4.54 billion budget presented by the Chief Secretary.