POLICEMAN’S SON MURDERED

The Education Ministry was pleased to point out that a new policy to regulate private early childhood care and education centres has been approved by Cabinet, but as was eventually revealed during Wednesday's sitting of Parliament's Joint Select Committee, the THA has been left out of discussions and authority.
Disappointing, disingenuous, mismatched with failed ideas. Some of the descriptions used by the Minority leader in the Tobago House of Assembly for Monday's $4.54 billion budget presented by the Chief Secretary.