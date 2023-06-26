Despite former UNC candidate and incumbent councilor for Marabella South/Vistabella, Marcus Girdharie, recently crossing the floor and selected to recontest the seat on a PNM ticket, the UNC is hopeful their new candidate Sasha Ali will retain the seat for the opposition.

PNM

PNM Senator Kazim Hosein (L), PNM candidate for Marabella South/Vistabella Marcus Girdharie (C) and Patricia Alexis PNM Assistant General Secretary, as they leave the Marabella South Secondary School after Girdharie filed his nomination papers on Monday ahead of the August 14th Local Government Elections.

In 2016 PNM held all nine (9) electoral districts within the San Fernando City Corporation. However, they lost ground at the last local government elections in 2019, where the UNC was able to win three (3) electoral districts: Marabella South/Vistabella, Marabella East and Les Effort West/Cipero; the PNM retained six (6): Les Effort East/Cipero, Cocoyea/Tarouba, Marabella West, Mon Repos/Navet, Pleasantville and Springvale/Paradise.

UNC

UNC Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial (C) exits the Marabella South Secondary School alongside two UNC candidates vying for seats within the San Fernando City Corporation, Sasha Ali (L) for Marabella South/Vistabella and John Michael Ali Bocus, artiste and promoter also known as Makamillion, for Marabella West (R).

