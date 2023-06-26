Despite former UNC candidate and incumbent councilor for Marabella South/Vistabella, Marcus Girdharie, recently crossing the floor and selected to recontest the seat on a PNM ticket, the UNC is hopeful their new candidate Sasha Ali will retain the seat for the opposition.
In 2016 PNM held all nine (9) electoral districts within the San Fernando City Corporation. However, they lost ground at the last local government elections in 2019, where the UNC was able to win three (3) electoral districts: Marabella South/Vistabella, Marabella East and Les Effort West/Cipero; the PNM retained six (6): Les Effort East/Cipero, Cocoyea/Tarouba, Marabella West, Mon Repos/Navet, Pleasantville and Springvale/Paradise.
