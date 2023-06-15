Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says one of the worst experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic was the conduct of the high-income countries to keep COVID-19 vaccines for themselves, while smaller countries couldn't even get them for a price.
He adds that Trinidad and Tobago has to continue to stand up for equity and moral treatment by the high-income countries, adding that their wealth is not only theirs...they have a moral responsibility to the rest of the world.
Dr Rowley says we must continue to support the existence of the WHO and PAHO and continue to believe in the science.
More on this story in the TV6 @7