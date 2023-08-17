Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley travels to Barbados today for a private trip.
Dr Rowley had informed the media last week of his intended "small vacation".
Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as Prime Minister in Dr Rowley's absence.
Meanwhile, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has gone to Jamaica with his family on a private trip.
He is to deliver addresses at the Adventist laymen's Services and Industries Convention which hosts over 700 participants, thirty-seven from Tobago. The conference ends on Saturday August 19th.