Political Leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party Phillip Edward Alexander spoke with Reporter Nicole Romany after voting at the Diego Martin Government Primary School. 

PEP LEADER VOTES

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WE RUN ARIMA REVIEW

WE RUN ARIMA REVIEW

It was a bitter sweet weekend for runners and fans of running who came out for the World Ath…

ANCIL DENNIS ON TPP

ANCIL DENNIS ON TPP

Initially, they promised to "fix dis" and now that they have just about destroyed it, they a…