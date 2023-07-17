Watch the recording of the paid political broadcast of the People's National Movement (PNM) San Fernando Meeting, which was streamed live on www.tv6tnt.com/watch_live/ and on the CCN TV6 mobile app, on Saturday 15th July 2023 from Downtown Port of Spain.
People's National Movement (PNM) San Fernando Meeting - Saturday 15th July 2023
-
- Updated
- Comments
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Watch the recording of the paid political broadcast of the People's National Movement (PNM) …
Criminologist Dr. Randy Seepersad, is here with us this morning to discuss the recent spike …
Russia announced on Monday that it had pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Deal because its co…
Residents of La Pastora Village, Lopinot protested this morning over land slippage and what …
The UNC.. is responding to a statement by the Police Commissioner.. on extending the scope ..of those who are being electronically monitored while out on bail. It says this is a cost.. that would have to be borne by the state. And, it's criticising the Top Cop.. for the manner in which she chose to break her silence on crime.
Crime is a problem that the government has to deal with...admits Prime Minister Rowley.
But, he is accusing the Opposition.. of capitalising on the problem.. for election purposes.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- St James killing captured on CCTV
- Cops detain suspects shortly after murder.
- STATE SHOULD PAY FOR ELECTRONIC MONITORING?
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 14th July 2023
- PM: VIOLENT CRIME IS A PROBLEM OF THE GOV'T
- PM: CRIMINALS IN PARLIAMENT AND THE TTPS
- ARIMA MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED
- New Strategic Plan for HIV and AIDS
- Morning Edition: 30th June 2023
- HIGH LEVEL MEETING WITH PM AND TTPS HEADS