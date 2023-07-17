Watch the recording of the paid political broadcast of the People's National Movement (PNM) San Fernando Meeting, which was streamed live on www.tv6tnt.com/watch_live/ and on the CCN TV6 mobile app, on Saturday 15th July 2023 from Downtown Port of Spain.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PROTEST IN LOPINOT

Residents of La Pastora Village, Lopinot protested this morning over land slippage and what …

STATE SHOULD PAY FOR ELECTRONIC MONITORING?

STATE SHOULD PAY FOR ELECTRONIC MONITORING?

The UNC.. is responding to a statement by the Police Commissioner.. on extending the scope ..of those who are being electronically monitored while out on bail. It says this is a cost.. that would have to be borne by the state. And, it's criticising the Top Cop.. for the manner in which she chose to break her silence on crime.

PM: VIOLENT CRIME IS A PROBLEM OF THE GOV'T

PM: VIOLENT CRIME IS A PROBLEM OF THE GOV'T

Crime is a problem that the government has to deal with...admits Prime Minister Rowley.

But, he is accusing the Opposition.. of capitalising on the problem.. for election purposes.