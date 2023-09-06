An 85-year-old pensioner was robbed by two men of over seven thousand dollars in cash minutes after leaving an RBC ATM in Maraval yesterday evening.
Investigators say that Victor Cedeno had just left the compound of the RBC Bank in Saddle Road Maraval around 12:30p.m when he observed a Brown Nissan Almera motorcar following him.
Cedeno arrived at his workplace at Eggleton Road, Long Circular and was making his way onto the compound and attempted to close the gate when he saw two men running towards him.
Cedeno attempted to run but was later pushed to the ground by his attackers, struck on the head, and then relieved of an envelope containing $7385.00.
The men escaped in the Almera motorcar.