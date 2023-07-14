Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says Parliament cannot be recalled by the Leader of the House and can only be recalled by the Speaker.
She was responding to an announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last night that he has asked the leader of the House to recall Parliament on Wednesday July 19, so that amendments to Procurement legislation can be passed.
The Opposition leader called a news conference at her Siparia constituency office today where she stated that the government is acting illegally and if UNC MPs receive a notice from the leader of the House to attend Parliament on Wednesday, they will not attend.
Details in the TV6 News@7.