A suspect has been detained by police in connection with the triple murder that took place over the weekend at Get Well Avenue, in Arima.
On Monday morning, the bodies of Polly-Ann, Damian and Randy Chuniesingh were found by relatives at their home.
The victims were found gagged, and were believed to have had their throats slit.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning just one day after that incident three other people were shot in the area.
However, it has not been confirmed if the two incidents are linked.
According to police reports, at around 1:30 am two armed men shot 22-year-old Jerlene Richardson and 40-year-old Kelly Andrews, as well as 43-year-old David Richardson.
Richardson known as Scratchie was killed, while the two women were injured and are warded at hospital.
Prior to the shooting, police had responded to a domestic violence call at the property.