There are plans for an oil refinery to be built in Guyana. Guyana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dominican Republic to cooperate on recruiting companies to build a refinery that would process 50,000 barrels of oil per day.
Reuters news agency says Guyana's President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader signed the agreement on Tuesday during president Ali's visit to Santo Domingo.
According to Reuters, the refinery would be 51 percent owned by the government of the Dominican Republic.
