Homicide detectives are on the scene of the country's latest murder that occurred in Arima on Monday just before 9.am
The man who is a CEPEP worker from the Tunapuna/ Piarco Regional Corporation now identified as 21-year-old Johnathan Prescott was shot at Pedro Alfonso Road, off Cleaver Road in Arima.
Investigators told TV6 News that Prescott was working in the area when he was approached by a gunman.
Prescott attempted to run as the gunman opened fire.
He later collapsed in a nearby yard and died. The gunman then fled.
Police say that Prescott from the La Horquetta area was well known to them and are continuing investigations.
The murder count now stands at 378 for the year.
