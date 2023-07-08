A man identified as "Piggy" was killed around 4 o'clock this morning when a black Mercedes Benz was riddled with bullets and crashed outside Maraval Plaza on Saddle Road. He was the back seat passenger.
The driver of the vehicle was critically injured and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Moments after the shooting, a car stopped at the scene and a man and a woman exited, approached the Benz and stole a gold chain from the injured driver before fleeing. Details on the the TV6 Weekend News.