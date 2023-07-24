A man from the Morvant area, according to police, was shot and killed by gunmen along Henry Street in Aranguez just after 9:13p.m. tonight.
According to investigators, the individual known only as Hashim is from the Vegas area in Morvant.
Police sources say the victim was driving his car along Henry Street when gunmen who they believe were following him opened fire on his vehicle. As he attempted to flee, the victim ran out of the car. The shooters pursued him and shot him multiple times before escaping in a waiting vehicle. His killing pushed the country's murder count to 326.
TV 6 News also understands that authorities are also investigating a shooting incident in the Arouca area that occurred before 9 p.m. and resulted in the wounding of a man.