A sample survey is expected to begin on Saturday 19th August, that would be used for the National Register of Vulnerable Persons. The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is working with the United Nations Development Programme and the University of the West Indies for the survey.
The Ministry of Social Development says the sample survey would run up until August 31st, and would be conducted in selected communities across T&T.
According to the Ministry, the purpose of the survey, which is being done as part of the National Register of Vulnerable Persons, is to collect data on people and households to enable a more focused approach to providing resources that would empower and transform lives.
"The National Register of Vulnerable Persons is intended to be a cutting-edge computerised database that will be used to collect, store, and process vital information on vulnerable people on a single platform; which aims to improve the coordination of activities within the
social sector, enhance the overall efficiency of the country's social protection system, and facilitate the rapid response to emergencies /shocks and adverse situations of vulnerable groups," the Ministry says.
It is said that this would make it easier for the government to identify people in need, the programmes and services that are available, and the relevant criteria and intervention required under the circumstances. It is also a tool monitor the progress of how vulnerable people come out of their situations.
The Ministry is asking the public to participate in the survey with the field staff during the outlined period as it gives an assurance that "all field staff will be utilizing digital devices for the collection of data and will be wearing their respective identification badges displaying the logos of the collaborating entities."