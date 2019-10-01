OWTU speaks on Refinery sale
The announcement took many people by surprise, when the government selected the OWTU owned 'Patriotic Energies and Technologies Limited' as the preferred bidder for the oil refinery. The union now has until the 20th of this month to submit a business plan. How far along the is the union with this plan and if signed on the dotted line, where will the financing come from?
TTPS Information Drive- Neighbourhood Watch Groups
We've all heard the term "be your neighbour's keeper". In a society where safety and security is now a necessity, Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar shared some tips on how we can better look out for each other.
TTUTA to march for improved salaries
The association representing the nation's teachers are saying enough is enough. They are no longer willing to work under outdated salaries. Teachers are asked at assemble today from 12:30 PM at the Brian Lara Promenade as the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is calling for the start of negotiations.
Central Farmers' Association
The Central Farmers' Association filed a court action on the September 18th, calling for the opening of the facility known as the Central Farmers' Market situate at Perseverance Road, Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas. The organisation of over 200 farmers say they have petitioned NAMDEVCO and the Ministry of Agriculture for over a year and now the matter, has gone to the court.