In this episode of Morning Edition, Meteorologist Gary Benjamin warns us about the Hazardous Seas Level 2 Alert now in effect. There was a drowning after Carnival, so he remains us to stay cautious.
We are joined by Councillor for South Oropouche Doodnath Mayhroo to discuss the ongoing issue of a large pothole causing distress to residents.
In commemoration of International Women's Day on March 8, 2023, the Ministry of Health will embark on initiatives aimed at promoting the importance of healthcare for women, especially screening for breast and cervical cancer.
To tell us more are Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh, Director of Women's Health and Dr. Roma Bridgelal-Nagessar, Manager of Medical Research and Audit, Directorate of Women's Health.
After being faced with death of relatives, redirected career plans, salient advice from his mother and a chance encounter with a costume that would inspire it all, author Keeron Isaac has found himself on a new journey which explores and upholds culture and challenges the theme of life beyond its cessation.
Golf Games TT recently put on a sophomore golfing event, "Wedge Wars Corporate Edition", a 2 day event that took place on Friday 2nd December 2022 at Brian Lara's Residence and Sunday 4th December 2022 at CIC grounds.
To tell us more are Golf Games Representatives: Kevin Eifell (Co-Founder) and Dinesh Ramdin -Team: Shotta 80 Golf.
This International Women's Day, Jaime Rampersad Internationally acclaimed make-up artist and photographer is rewarding women just for being their confident selves.
This year, Jamie wants to make women feel confident so she is giving away a photo shoot valued $21k to one lucky woman. It would be drawn on International Women's Day.
We are speaking with the Sipara Deltones, Director Akinola Sennon releasing their collaboration album with Hugh Masekela and Machel Montano and to share some great news of their community tourism project winning the ' Best Tourism Village of the Caribbean Award'.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today. Join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm. In the mean time we leave you with this image of a rainbow from Marsha Barrington and do have a safe weekend.