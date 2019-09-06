In this installment of Morning Edition, Robert Mugabe - Zimbabwe's founding Leader and Former President, has died at the age of 95 in Singapore after battling from an illness.
WASA's Acting CEO Alan Poon King updated us on the water crisis due to low reservoirs levels.
Hurricane Dorian continues to wreak havoc, it's now over the Carolinas in the US, so far 5 persons have died.
Over to the Bahamas, the extent of the devastation Hurricane Dorian has caused continues to unfold, our Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley announced last evening, the government's commitment to provide technical, tactical and financial assistance to help the Bahamas with recovery efforts.
We spoke to volunteer Kizzy Newtwon from the Bahamas to get a sense on the ground of the effects of Hurricane Dorian.
Also on the Show, we heard from Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon on its efforts to assist the Bahamas.
The Venture Credit Union will hold its 5K run and fun walk. Secretary to the 5K committee Shaunna Downey and Marketing and Communications Officer Michelle Borde-Harvey joined Fazeer to discuss more on this event.
Later on, NIHERST NASA intern Keanu Nichols was here to tell us of his NASA internship experience.