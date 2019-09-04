We have been tracking Hurricane Dorian, which has moved towards the US east coast, we have some footage of the destruction Dorian has caused on Marsh Island and Abaco. Also, the Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has sadly confirmed that 7 persons have lost their lives, he warns that there may be more casualties on the Island.
On the show, we placed the emphasis on our Focus on the Family Series, today's conversation centered on Foster Care Providers. Representatives Hanif E. Benjamin, Anjuli Tewari-Defague and Rhonda Gregoire-Roopchan of the Children's Authority of T&T were present to engage this discussion.
Representatives of CIBC First Caribbean T&T Anthony Seeraj, Managing Director of CICB along with musician and cancer survivor Roy Cape told us of their Walk for Cure and 5K Race.
Also on the show, CEO and Founder of the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) Paula Lucie-Smith is presently accepting registration. They were here to give us the details. Student Serah Dookie, a level 3 graduate student was also present to share her experiences.
Clinical Psychologist Victoria Siewnarine-Geelalsingh from the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychologist was here to discuss upcoming suicide prevention seminar.