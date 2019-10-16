On Wednesday we opened the lines for our open forum. Also on the show got the response to the budget with guest Shiraz Khan, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Farmers Union.

Aspire Fund Management is seeking to bring together financial leaders in the banking sector, Investors, Regulators and Associations. They're hosting an event entitled "The Disruption and Transformation of the Local Capital Market Via Private Equity". Kerwyn Valley- Managing Director and Kris Marcus- Director were present to tell us more on this event.

Applications are open for the Inter-American Development Bank President's Awards for Service Excellence and Innovation in the Public Sector. The deadline for submission is this Friday 18th Oct 2019. In 2018, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development took first place for their "Housing and Village Improvement Programme".

On set to tell us more about the submission criteria and how the awards can aid your service industry were Carina Cockburn- Chief of Operations, Inter-American Development Bank, Simone Thorne-Mora Quinones/Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Hazar Hosein- CEO, Land Settlement Agency.

All that and more including segments focusing on Calypso History Month with Anthony "All Rounder" Hendrickson is here alongside his daughters, Shirlane Hendrickson- Calypsonian / TUCO North Zone and Dianne "Lady Wonder" Hendrickson- Calypsonian.

