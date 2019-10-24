Former Port of Spain Mayor now Chairman of a political party, Louis Lee Sing will join us on set after the break. This follows the launch of the Port of Spain's People's Movement last evening. We heard what this new party has to offer as we countdown to the December 2nd Local Government Elections.

NGC CNG Company Limited has acknowledged the challenges for consumers in South Trinidad to top up their supplies. In a media release, NGC CNG stated that a Mobile Refuelling Unit at the Rushworth Street Service Station as well as a backup Mobile refuelling Unit at NPMC Carousel have been operationalized. Has this aided motorists in the southland? Visham Babwah and Rhondall Feeles of Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association (TADA) joined us.

Also on the show. Information about the Bi-Annual Secondary Schools Anti-Bullying Conference happening on October 30th and We were joined by Kimlim Harrilal Communications Liaison and Albert Marshall Project Manager.

Parlour Cake is the breast cancer initiative launched by Imagine Makeup earlier this month. It's a special setting powder for developed by Chief Executive Officer Angel Joseph. She is the brains behind the company who not only product makeup services but has really made a made for themselves with some of their signature products. Angel Joseph was here alongside model Shadik Naiomi Day. They told us more about the products and also, give some makeup tips Divali celebrations coming up this weekend.

