On Thursday's Morning Edition, Minister of Labour Jennifer Baptiste- Primus was here to give her perspective on the 2019 budget presentation.
Also on the show the organization Trinidad Systems Limited will host 'Rethink Risk, Cyber Security' the Conference at the Hyatt.
The T&T Registered Nurses Association is taking legal action against the Minister of Health. This is in relation to the High Court ruling that has resulted in no Nursing Council of Trinidad and Tobago . The Association through Attorney Martin George and Company, served a Pre-Action Protocol letter upon the Minister of Health, seeing a Judicial Review for the decision taken by him to select David Murphy, as one of his 6 appointees to the NCTT board.
We were joined by Idi Stuart, the TTRNA President and, Letitia Cox, 2nd Vice President TTRN and Marcia Rollock President of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Midwives.
All that and more including, Calypsonian Lady Adanna. She was here to tell us about her event on Friday 'Music For Healing' and For over thirty years and Professor Laura Roberts-Nkrumah has been conducting research on breadfruit to enhance food and nutrition security in the Caribbean. After years of research, the UWI member of staff at the Department of Food Production, published this book of her findings.